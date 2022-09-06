Cheryl Ann Ryen, 74, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Bethany Place Residential Care Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Zack) Rhine, she was born Dec. 6, 1947, in Indiana.
Cheryl had been employed by IUP’s housekeeping department for more than 20 years prior to her retirement.
In her free time, she enjoyed listening to music, reading her bible and visiting with family and friends.
Surviving are her children Daniel Filler, of St. Clairsville, Ohio; Brian (Michelle) Filler, of Fountain Inn, S.C.; and step-daughter Tammy Ryen, of Canton, Ohio; grandchildren Megan Filler, of South Carolina; Tristan and Hallie Filler, both of Indiana; and Ty (Kara) Hornberger, of Strongstown; and siblings Esther Bonnoni, of Indiana; Twila Filler, of Blairsville; and James (Norma) Rhine, of Blairsville.
Preceding Cheryl in death were her parents; husband Neal; a step-son Kevin; brothers Vernon, Donald and Wayne Rhine; sisters Idella Murdick, Diane Wentz, Betty Isenberg, Naomi Fee and Linda Jones; and her beloved pet Snowball.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Bethany Place and 365 Hospice for taking such compassionate and tender care of Cheryl.