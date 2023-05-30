Cheryl Annette Shultz, 73, of Homer City, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Paul and Alma (Wisor) Ondo, she was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Clearfield.
Cheryl had retired from Gorell Industries of Indiana. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and pets and was the type who would help others in need. Her interests included shopping, going to garage sales, drawing, gardening and crafting. Cheryl will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children Tabitha (John) Sturgeon, of Clymer, Henry (Linda) Shultz Jr., of South Carolina, and April (Wyatt) Marsh, of Blairsville; step-children Robert G. (Wendy) Blystone Jr., of Penn Run, Cheryl Himmel, of Florida, and Greg (Tammy) Blystone, of Homer City; grandchildren Sabrina, Shawn, Shania, Stefan, Danica, Kara, Robbie, Scott, Danielle, Darin, Tyler, Laken and Ashlynn; multiple great-grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie (Gerald) Stewart, of Dixonville; companion’s mother Alberta Blystone, of Blairsville; sister-in-law Sandy (Brett) Davenport, of New Florence; brothers-in-law Dave (Evelyn) Blystone, of Blairsville, Mark(Lisa) Blystone, of Blairsville, and Lloyd Blystone, of New Florence; many nieces and nephews; and pets Chloe and Connor.
Preceding Cheryl in death were her parents; companion of 31 years, Robert G. Blystone; infant son Duane; brothers Vaughn and Greg; and sisters Florence and Paula.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.