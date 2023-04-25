Cheryl Edna (Ruddock) Wolfgang, 77, of Homer City, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Indiana, on Oct. 19, 1945, to Ralph and Hazel (Walbeck) Ruddock, Cheryl was a 1963 graduate of Laura Lamar High School and worked as an LPN for Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, retiring in 2005.
In addition to being active in the Homer City Historical Society, Cheryl was a member of the Sagamore Gospel Center where she sang in the choir. She dedicated many years of her life to organizing numerous Scouting events for Troop/Pack No. 24 of Homer City.
Cheryl enjoyed bird watching, especially hummingbirds, reading faith-based books, taking photos and traveling throughout the United States.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wilbert T. Wolfgang, of Homer City; sons Brian Wolfgang, of Indiana, and Darin (Amy) Wolfgang, of Indiana; grandchildren Wyatt, Brandon and Harley Wolfgang; as well as one brother, R. Kevin (Barbara) Ruddock, of Homer City.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her son, Eric D. Wolfgang; sisters Verna Hutchison and June Wilson; and brother Richard Ruddock.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.
Private burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
