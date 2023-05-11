Cheryl Elizabeth (Holby) Sulkosky, 62 of Black Lick, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her home.
She was born July 17, 1960, in Latrobe.
She graduated from Blairsville Jr./Sr., High School in 1978. Cheryl married L. Stewart Sulkosky on Dec. 31, 1977. They were married 45 years and have two sons. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and animals. She was so proud of her family. Cheryl found a new love for travel in recent years.
Cheryl is survived by her husband; her sons Jamie Sulkosky, of Josephine, and Ryan Sulkosky and his fiancé Heidi Buterbaugh, of Heilwood; her grandchildren: Gage and Benjamin Sulkosky, of Heilwood, Jacob Buterbaugh, of Black Lick, and Nicholas Buterbaugh, of Heilwood; brothers-in-law George Sulkosky and wife Ruth, of Blairsville, and Samuel Sulkosky and wife Karen, of Worthville; and her sister-in-law, Leslie (Sulkosky) Stipcak and husband Ken, of Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marie G. Holby; grandmother Bessie M. Holby; grandfather Charles Holby; father-in-law George Sulkosky Sr.; mother-in-law Patricia (Ferguson) Sulkosky; sister-in-law Brenda D. Sulkosky; and great-nephew Dante Bongianino.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Joshua Reid officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
