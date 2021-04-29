Cheryl L. Kinter

Cheryl Lynn Kinter, 69, of Homer City, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital, in Pittsburgh.
Born in 1951, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Murray and Ethel (Fletcher) Hoover.
Cheryl was a homemaker. She loved collecting angel figurines, spending time with her family and her boxer, T.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James W. Kinter Sr.; sons Tom (Jen) Kinter and James W. Kinter Jr.; one sister, Sharyn Shomo; and a brother-in-law, Tom Reed, all of Homer City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Deb Reed.
Friends will be received on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Spiker officiating. Interment will take place in Brush Valley Cemetery.