Chris Alan Forsha Sr., 63, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born Aug. 16, 1959, the son of Roy Jefferson Forsha and Vada (Smith) Forsha.
Chris is survived by his son, Chris Forsha Jr. and wife Amy, of Blairsville; son Chad Jefferson Forsha, of Pittsburgh; son Clinton James Forsha and wife Michelle, of Rescue, Calif.; grandsons Brodie Forsha and Wyatt Forsha; and siblings: Karian Forsha, Sandra Martin and husband Brian, Robert McConnell and wife Patsy, and Roberta Toth and husband Barry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Cynthia (Day) Forsha in 2020; sisters Peggy Jane Bernini and Doris Henigin; and brothers Harry and Frank Forsha.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, with Pastor Terry Semick officiating.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
