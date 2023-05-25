David Christian “Chris” Williams Jr., 60, of Creekside, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 12, 2023.
His mother, Sandra K. (Galloway) Williams, 73, also of Creekside, passed away March 17, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life for both Chris and Sandra at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. James AME Zion Church, 101 N. 2nd St., Indiana, PA 15701, with the Rev. Yvonne B. Redd officiating.
All arrangements have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
