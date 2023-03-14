Christina Lynn Perry, 57, of Creekside, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Donald Owen and Linda Gail (Burrows) Lukehart, she was born Feb. 12, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Christina was a 1984 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. She later graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s in psychology.
She had been employed several years for Life Steps and was in charge of the I.C.O.R. program for Indiana County. She was committed to helping others and was an intellectual woman who was fond of learning and research. Christina will be remembered as a loving mother and companion who loved the Lord.
Surviving are her mother, Linda Bradford, of Indiana; significant other Dean Utberg, of Creekside; children Melissa Perry, of Pittsburgh, and Michael Perry, of Leechburg; Dean’s children, Katie (Braden) Serene, of Sarver, and Lisa Utberg, of Apollo; a sister, Sharon (Rich) Lightner, of New Bethlehem; and her pets, Bailey and Sadie.
Preceding Christina in death were her father and a nephew, Richie Lightner.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.