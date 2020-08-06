Christina Martha (Kislak) Wahala, 102, of Cabot, formerly of Waterman, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Concordia, Cabot, where she resided for seven years.
She was a daughter of Paul and Mary (Burik) Kislak Sr. and was born Jan. 3, 1918, in Unity.
Christina was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and the Altar Rosary Society. She was married to Joseph Wahala for 67 years before his death in 2006.
She is survived by her two children, Ronald J. Wahala and his wife, Nancy, of Woodbridge, Va., and Christine (Wahala) Heinz and her husband, Jerome, of Butler; five grandchildren: Heather and husband Ed Roberts, Wendy and husband Neal Richards, Michelle and husband Michael Carnicelli, Melinda and husband Geoff Ring and John Wahala and wife Louisa; 11 great-grandchildren: Abigail, Ava, Anna, Amelia and Ronald Richards; Elisabeth, Katherine and Daniel Ring; Mary and Esther Wahala; and Grace Carnicelli; and her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Rellick, Homer City.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Paul, Peter and John, and her three sisters, Mary, Anna and Veronica.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines. Family and friends are asked to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023, (724) 352-1571.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.