Christina N. Mihoerck, 44, of Northern Cambria, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg.
She was born on May 31, 1978, in Spangler, to Vincent G. Mihoerck, Jr. and the late Deborah DeFazio Mihoerck.
She was a graduate of Penns Manor High School and completed two years of study at the PA Academy of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences.
She had previously worked for Sandy Wingard at Indiana Hair Designers, where she was a hairdresser, manicurist and pedicurist.
Christina loved her family, especially her niece and nephews, whom she enjoyed spoiling. She also loved antique dolls, cooking and making people laugh.
She attended the Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, as well as Grace Methodist Church, Indiana.
In addition to her father, Vincent, Christina is survived by her stepmother Kathy Mihoerck; and her siblings Jennifer Golby and husband, Daniel, of Johnstown; Michael Jones and wife, Anne, of Indiana, and Amanda Sleigh and husband, Al, of Indiana.
She is also remembered by her paternal grandmother Marie Mihoerck, of Northern Cambria; and the following niece and nephews: Austin Golby, Gabe, Rayna and Caleb Sleigh, and Wil and Dan Jones; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Christina was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah DeFazio Mihoerck; brother Vincent Mihoerck III; paternal grandfather Vincent G. Mihoerck; maternal grandparents Dominic and Elizabeth DeFazio; uncle George Mihoerck; aunt and uncle David and Jennifer Mihoerck; step-grandparents John and Doris Adamson; maternal step-grandmother Beth DeFazio; and step-uncle Tom Feather.
All service arrangements are private and are with the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Clymer. Christina will be buried next to her brother, Vincent, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Cameron’s Bottom, Heilwood.
The Mihoerck family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Henry Clay Villa and Three Rivers Hospice for the care and compassion given to Christina and her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Clay Villa: 5253 National Pike, Markleysburg, PA 15459, with attention to the Activities Department, or you may donate to Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146
