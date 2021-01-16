Christina “Tina” Benamati Doll, 61, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She was born May 25, 1959, in Homer City, and attended Homer-Center High School, where she was valedictorian in 1977. She then attended Seton Hill University, double majoring in biology and chemistry in 1981. She then attended the University of Pennsylvania and achieved a doctorate of medicine in 1985.
After attending medical school, Tina cared for patients in Pittsburgh and York, as well as on the Penn State and Bucknell University campuses. She then settled in the Happy Valley, working in outpatient private practice and through a mutual friend met her husband, David. Tina then began working as a physician at SCI Rockview and Smithfield. She was medical director at the former for a period of time. Additionally, she consulted with Cove Forge Rehabilitation Center as well as the State College Area School District for student health screenings.
When she was not with patients, Tina loved cooking, traveling and tap dancing. She was “terminally” in intermediate tap for over 30 years in the local studio in downtown State College but did take a flamenco class last year.
Tina is survived by her husband, David Doll (62); son, Jason Doll (26); mother, Rose Benamati (86); sister, Teresa Hug (67); brother, Mark Benamati (51); cat, Theodore (1); and numerous beloved and supportive family, friends, co-workers and fellow dancers.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the Mount Nittany Medical Center’s COVID ICU team for their unwavering dedication of care to all of their patients during this unprecedented time.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College, with Father George Jakopac officiating.
A virtual funeral service is viewable. To view the service, select the “View Funeral Service” button at: https://kochfuneralhome.com/196/Christina-B—Doll.html.
Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Tina’s studio, the Central Pennsylvania Dance Workshop, at https://www.cpdw.org/.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.