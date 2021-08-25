Christine A. McGaughey, 64, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in her home. Born Sept. 25, 1956, in Altoona, she was a daughter of Geraldine (Isenberg) Shatzer, of Indiana, and Elmo E. Shatzer. Prior to Christine working at the Indiana County Technology Center (ICTC), she worked for Penelec at the Homer City Power Plant, and as a legal secretary. She retired from ICTC in December 2019. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends, trips to the beach and watching Hallmark movies. Christine was also known amongst family and friends for her baking skills.
Christine is survived by her mother; granddaughter, Ayla Bash; sister, Joi (Daniel) Strong, of Homer City; nephew, Zachery (Linzi) Strong, of Indiana; niece, Katherine Strong, of Homer City; great-niece, Hadley Strong; and close friends, Linda and Vicki, to whom the family expresses their heartfelt gratitude.
Christine was preceded in death by her father; a daughter, Sarah Christine McGaughey, on Dec. 19, 2011; and an infant brother, Todd Allen Shatzer.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. Private interment will be in Yellow Springs Cemetery, Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Christine’s name to the Indiana Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, 15701.