Our beloved Christine Ann Shandick passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 4, 1951, in Sagamore, where she graduated from Shannock Valley. After graduating from nursing school, Christine worked as an LPN for many years.
As a nurse and a mother, a wife, a grandmother, a daughter, a sister and a friend, caring for others came naturally to her. She measured her happiness by the joy she could spread, and she will be forever remembered as a beautiful soul who turned mundane occasions into magical experiences for all of us blessed enough to know her.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband, Jack Shandick; her daughters, Melanie Phillips and Michelle Shandick; her brother, Joe Sirochman; her sister, Karen Harshyne; five beloved grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be reunited with her parents, Steve and Mary Sirochman, of Sagamore.
A Mass to honor her life will be held at St. Thomas More University Church, Indiana, on Thursday at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to causes close to her heart, such as The Wounded Warrior Project and the Alzheimer’s Association, or simply spread some kindness in her memory.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. is in charge of arrangements.