Christine Ann Fink, 45, of Tampa, Fla., passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident.
She was born May 20, 1977, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Michael Fink, of Sewickley, and Patricia Ferri, of Palm Coast, Fla. Christine and her faithful canine, Milo, will be deeply missed by her family and friends who knew and loved her.
She graduated from Farrell High School and Slippery Rock University. During her career, Christine worked in sales and marketing for various companies. Her most enjoyable and gratifying experiences were helping people meet each other through the online dating companies she worked with.
Christine is survived by her mother, Patricia Ferri (Raymond Ferri); father Michael Fink (Diane Simanic); sister Jennifer Fink (Gino Ambroselli); nieces Kasidy Henry, Kristina Young and Isabela Ambroselli; and nephew Gino Michael Ambroselli.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Michael Fink; paternal grandparents Alfred Joseph Fink and Julia Ann Fink; and maternal grandparents Jerry Ray Allen and Siglinde Allen.
A time for family and friends to gather and remember Christine will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Her memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. following the time of visitation at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating. Her final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pasco County Animal Services, Land O’ Lakes, Fla., in Christine Fink and Milo’s memory.
