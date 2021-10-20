Christine Butler, 79, of Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana, with the Rev. David J. Hanna officiating. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at www.calvarychurchpa.com. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Southfield, Mich.
The family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. A complete obituary will appear in next week’s Indiana Gazette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alice Paul House by visiting their website at www.alicepaulhouse.org. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.