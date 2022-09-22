Christine Elizabeth Binando, 71, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Michigan, near her daughter’s home.
She was born May 30, 1951, and raised in Port Washington, Ohio, the daughter of Selby and Ruth (Bond) Lightbody.
Christine worked as a nursing home administrator for more than 20 years until retiring on her 60th birthday. She loved traveling, bird-watching and living in Florida. She was a member of the Disney Vacation Club, making many trips to Disney destinations. She also loved visiting different U.S. national parks with her family.
Christine is survived by her husband Ronald Joseph Binando; her daughter Holley (Jud Scott) Binando, of Ludington, Mich.; her granddaughter Chloe Binando Scott; her grandson Liam Binando Scott; her sister Sue (Ken) Nichols, of Cape Coral, Fla.; her sisters-in-law Carol Lightbody, of Whitefish, Mont., and Shirley (Melvin) Stella, of Blairsville; two nieces, Whitney and Bridget; and two nephews, Jeff and Ryan.
Christine was preceded in death by her son Douglas Binando; and her brother William “Bill” Lightbody.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.