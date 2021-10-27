Christine M. Butler

Christine M. (Damon) Butler, 79, of Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born in Williamsport on April 5, 1942, she was a daughter of Clarence Lyman Damon and Dorothy Millicent (Lindsley) Damon.
She was the wife of W. Barkley Butler, whom she married Oct. 25, 1986.
Christine was a 1960 graduate of Mackenzie High School in Detroit. She then went on to receive her B.A. in Psychology in 1996 and her M.A. in Community Counseling in 2003, both from IUP. Over the years, Christine worked as an in-home family therapist and therapeutic staff support at the Indiana Guidance Center, then working as a counselor at the Alice Paul House, the IUP Counseling Center for the Haven Project, and most recently for the Counseling Ministry at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana.
Christine enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling and theater. Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her family and friends. She also liked to give back to others when she could, volunteering with VNA Hospice of Indiana, The Open Door and the Alice Paul House.
She was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, and was very involved with her church family. She served as a deacon, a member of the Pastor Nominating Committee, sang in the choir, and was a member of Circle 6. She started and was the counselor for Calvary’s Counseling Ministry.
In addition to her husband, she will be missed by her daughter, Amy Lynn (Hendry) Drake (John), of Gilbert, Ariz.; and her stepdaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Butler (Vijay Govindankutty), of Williamsville, N.Y. She also will be remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew Drake, Adam MacLeod and Aaron MacLeod; as well as her sister, Sylvia (Damon) Gilders.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James A. Hendry; and her siblings, Roger Damon, Nancy (Damon) Briggs and Stephen Damon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana with the Rev. David J. Hanna officiating. Those attending are asked to wear bright or light colors to celebrate the light Chris was in the world. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at calvarychurchpa.com. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Southfield, Mich.
The family is being assisted by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alice Paul House by visiting their website at www.alicepaulhouse.org.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.