Christine Mae Dixon

Christine Mae (McCracken) Dixon, 68, of Center Township, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital.
Born Aug. 25, 1952, she was a daughter of William E. McCracken and Alice M. (Stuchell) McCracken. She was the wife of William Glenn Dixon, who passed away Oct. 23, 2016. They were married for 29 years.
Christine enjoyed gardening and hunting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Rie Rae (Eric) Lauver, of Jefferson Hills; stepchildren Tim (Donna) Cummins, of Monongahela; Sheila Rankin, of Creekside; and Emerson (Wendy) Cummins, of Elderton. She also will be missed by her grandchildren, Alex and Aaron Lauver; her step-grandchildren Tim Cummins; Kaitlyn Potts; Tessa Wheeler; and Jake and Haley Rankin; her five great-grandchildren; her siblings Billie Ann Putnam and Thomas Earl (Paula) McCracken, all of Indiana; and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Bill, and her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ed Putnam.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Face masks and social distancing are required. Only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Visitors will be asked to remain in their vehicles while they wait to pay their respects. A private funeral service by Pastor Tom Spiker will be held for the Dixon family at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
