Christopher A. Englody, 43, Emeigh, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at home.
He was born Aug. 5, 1977, in Spangler.
He was preceded in death by father Charles W. Englody and sister Melissa Morgan.
He is survived by mother Sandy (Englody), wife of Daniel Pounds, Northern Cambria; loving wife Jenny (Sherry) Englody; children Cheyenne Taylor-Sherry and Melissa and Simon Englody, all of Emeigh; and brother Chuck Englody (Jacque Smith), Northern Cambria.
Employed by Aerofab Manufacturing in Nicktown and owner of Digital Express D.J. Service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of Smokey Valley Sportsman Club. He enjoyed spending time with his friends as a member of Dixonville Moose and social member of Clymer VFW.
He raised chickens and shared that hobby with his daughter Melissa. An avid ham radio operator with the call sign “KC3DTC,” he was a member of Cambria Radio Club. He operated a radio repeater for public service in his garage and provided Family Service Radio as a public service for the community of Emeigh and surrounding areas. He was a member of Western PA Repeater Council.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.