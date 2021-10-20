Christopher “Chris” Michael Madeley, 22, of Seward, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, alongside his best friend, his Yorkie, Lukey.
The son of David Madeley and Donna (Henry) Madeley, he was born March 31, 1999, in Indiana.
Chris worked at Advance Auto and loved tinkering with Chevy trucks and dirt bikes. He always had a wrench in his hands.
He is survived by his parents, David Madeley, of Seward, and Donna Madeley and partner Chris Ray, of Seward; two sons, Brantley and Dakota Madeley; a brother, David Madeley and girlfriend Maggie Burnheimer, of Seward; his grandparents, Ralph and Sandy Henry, of Homer City; his longtime friend, Emmy Albaugh, of Seward; and his close friend, Tyler Wilkins, of New Florence.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Jim Pardee officiating. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made to help cover the costs of the funeral. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.