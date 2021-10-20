Christopher D. Fisher

It is with great sadness that Christopher David Fisher, 38, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Chris was born on Aug. 18, 1983, in Latrobe, to his parents, Gary and Diana (Sorbin), of Black Lick. Chris was a graduate of Blairsville High School, class of 2001.
He attended Black Lick United Methodist church and enjoyed going to his children’s activities.
Chris was a family man and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 13 years, Megan (Davis); and his three children, Mia (9), Eli (5) and Logan (3), of Jeannette. He is also survived by his brother, Gary, and sister-in-law Jeannie, of Connecticut.
Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Blair Fisher; and his maternal grandfather, Fred Sorbin.
Per Chris’ wishes, all services will be private. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, P.O. Box 435, Black Lick, PA 15716, in Chris’ honor.
