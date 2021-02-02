Christopher D. Walker

Christopher Daniel Walker, 31, of Clune, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He was born Feb. 10, 1989.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Walker; three children, Aonna, Abby and Dustin; his father and mother, Frank Walker and Iliana Walker; siblings, Anthony Walker, Iliana Simmers and husband Nathan Simmers, Michelle Walker, and Tyler Walker; nephews, Jaxsyn, Carson, Jordyn and Cannon; and an extensive list of aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly.
His passions were being with his family, music, spending time with friends and cooking, among many other things.
Chris was a family-oriented man and brought a smile to every person he came in contact with.
All who knew him will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Evelyn Santiago, and father-in-law, Francis Aukerman.
All prayers, condolences and respects to the family are greatly appreciated.
The family has decided on private services to be held at a later date.
Please consider making a donation to raise much needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family. No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated.
The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
