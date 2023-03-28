Christopher G. Kough, 78, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born April 18, 1944, in Kittanning, to George H. and Edna J. (Shaffer) Kough.
Christopher was a 1962 graduate of Ford City High School and received his bachelor’s in 1977 from Pacific Southern University. He honorably served for 20 years in the U.S. Army and was a member of Summit Church in Indiana. He worked as a truck driver for CAB Trucking of Worthington and with BUD Trucking of Kittanning.
Christopher was also a member of the Elderton and Indiana American Legion and a life member of the North American Hunting Club. He enjoyed attending his class reunions in Elderton and Ford City, and his favorite pastime was hunting and fishing.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Anna Kough, whom he married June 19, 1999; sons Eric Kough and wife Sarah, of Chesapeake, Va., and Tom Kough, of Torc, N.M.; daughters Rhonda Davis and husband Brian, of Tumwater, Wash., and Heather Kough, of Lacey, Wash.; stepson Warren Eckman and wife Karen, of Dayton; stepdaughters, Sandy Smail and husband Charles, of Kittanning, and Linda Brice, of Ford City; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers Dennis Kough and wife Karen, of Elderton, and Richard Kough, of South Carolina; and sisters Ruth Cole and husband Frank, of Beaver Falls, and Mary Ann Evans, of Iowa.
Christopher was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Wendy Kough; stepson Sidney Eckman; brothers Robert Kough and Donald Kough; and sister Freda Smith.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, 238 S. Main St., Elderton, with Pastor Richard Motzing officiating.
Interment will be in Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Christopher’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.