Christopher John Williams, 49, of Bronx, N.Y., died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Born April 12, 1972, in Meadville, he was a son of Richard J. Williams and Linda Kaye (Freeman) Todd.
Chris received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked as an artist in New York City. Christopher was a lover of the arts. He enjoyed various types and styles of music. He loved to watch old movies, especially the “classics.” He had a contagious laugh and a side-splitting humor that could get the whole room laughing. Christopher was the best of friends who offered his genuine friendship and support to those who were closest to him. He had an obsession with collecting “Pig Christmas Ornaments” and dearly loved his longtime cat, Cloris. He was a very vibrant soul.
He is survived by his father, Richard J. Williams and his wife Janet, of Saegertown; his sister, Dianna Kolcun (Mark Minto), of Home; his brother, Stephen E. Williams; stepsisters, Lori Fredericks, of Saegertown; Jill Neubert (Ryan), of Meadville; and Joy Mudger (Ryan), also of Meadville; his niece, Sarah Tevis (Mike), of Pittsburgh; nephew, Adam Kolcun (Kayley), of Pittsburgh; several stepnieces and stepnephews; and a great-nephew, John Kolcun. Christopher will be missed by his very dear friend, Steven Strandberg, of New York, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Cremation services were provided by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.