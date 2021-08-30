Christopher Mark Plivelic, 57, of Harrison City, died on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Westmoreland Manor.
He was born on July 27, 1964, in Korea and was proudly adopted by his devoted parents, Mark and Eileen (Brosig) Plivelic.
Christopher is survived by his beloved wife, Mary; children, Nichelle Plivelic and Ryan Plivelic; father, Mark A. Plivelic; sisters, Marrianne Pierce, Lisa (David) Dillon and Karyn (Mark) Coy; and brother, Joe (Diana) Plivelic.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen A. Plivelic.
No services will be held at this time. Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made in Christopher’s name to Westmoreland Manor, 2480 S. Grande Boulevard, Greensburg, PA 15601 or Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, 3520 PA-130 building 3, Irwin, PA 15642.
