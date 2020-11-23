Christopher Paul Detwiler Sr., 42, of Marion Center, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Kenneth and Cheryl (Shields) Detwiler, born on April 22, 1978, in Indiana.
Chris liked to play softball, play cards and watching TV. He loved being with his family and playing with his dog, Max.
He is survived by his father, Kenneth Detwiler; one son, Christopher P. Detwiler Jr.; six siblings, Rebcca Long and fiance Jack Brenner, Stacey Long and husband Blaine, Jessica Detwiler and fiance Jason Thomas, Charles Detwiler and wife Alexis, Nichole Salazar and Melissa Detwiler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. with his service to follow at 6 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Interment will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, PA, 15728.
