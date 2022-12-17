Christopher R. Twigg, 38, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of Timothy D. Twigg Sr. and Pamela J. Helman, born Oct. 9, 1984, in Indiana.
Chris enjoyed fishing with his dad and uncles and also sitting around the campfire. He was an avid sports fan. Chris loved the Penguins, Steelers and the Pirates. He loved baseball and played at IUP. He loved the position of pitcher. Chris loved his snacks. He was a loving son, brother and friend and will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his parents; his brother, Timothy Twigg Jr., (Felicia), of Alverda; two stepchildren, Hanna Lopez and Sarra Lopez, of Penn Run; his one true love, Theresa; two nieces, Autumn and Summer; one nephew, Evan; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents; Donn and Norma Twigg, of Diamondville, and Helen Helman, of Indiana.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer. Chris’ funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with his uncle, Pastor August Twigg, officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabe rooffh.com.