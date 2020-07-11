Christopher W. Hill, 35, of Clymer, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
He was born on April 4, 1985, in Indiana, the son of William and Karen (Blystone) Hill.
Chris loved to work on cars and going camping and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his children. Chris was a loving husband and father and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents; his wife, Amy A. (Nunamaker) Hill; five children, Dominic, Morgan, Nicholas, Michael and Skylar Hill, all of Clymer; and many aunts and uncles.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Hill, and grandmother, Helen Blystone.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Penn Run Fire Hall, Penn Run. The McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Hill family.
