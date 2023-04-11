Cindy Elaine Isenberg, 62, of Indiana, lost her battle with cancer Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Sara Lewis and Melvin Isenberg, she was born June 25, 1959, in Indiana.
Cindy was employed more than 30 years by Colonial Motors in its detail department. She later branched out with her own detailing business at her residence on Water Street.
Cindy had a heart of gold. She would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Knowing Cindy, she was so independently strong but such a softy. She will be sadly missed by all that loved her. She also had an undeniable love for her cats.
Surviving are her son, Barry Isenberg, West Virginia; brother Kenneth Lewis, Indiana; and Dennis Lewis, Brush Valley.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Steve and Floyd.
The family will be having a celebration of her life with a luncheon on her birthday, Sunday, June 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association, 255 Ramsey Run Road, Indiana. Come share memories of Cindy with us.