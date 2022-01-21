Clair A. “Zeke” Smyers, 77, of Clymer, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born May 4, 1944, in Clymer, he was the son of Clair Admiral and Ida Mae (Fletcher) Smyers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife of 27 years, Kathleen Smyers, who died on Jan. 7, 2022.
He is survived by his sisters, Jane (Larry) Pearce, Jeannette, and Nancy (Charles) Marsh, Nicktown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired coal miner from Greenwich Collieries. He was a member of UMWA.
Clair enjoyed being a hunter safety instructor and a ham radio operator.
At Clair’s request there will be no viewing or visitation. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of all the arrangements.