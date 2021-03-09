Clair D. “Bud” Byerly, 90, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
He was born July 21, 1930, in Ohl to Wade and Marie (Baughman) Byerly.
Bud graduated from Dayton High School in 1948 and proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean conflict.
He played many years with the Jefferson County Baseball League. Bud retired in 1992 as the head custodian at Dayton High School after 33 years of services with Armstrong School District.
He was a lifetime member of Dayton United Methodist Church where he served as a church trustee, on the church board and on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee.
He was a member of the Dayton American Legion, a lifetime member of the Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company, the Armstrong County Fireman’s Association and served as secretary of Emory Chapel Cemetery for many years.
Bud enjoyed plowing snow, wood crafting and spending time with his family.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Virginia “Ginger” (Fisher) Byerly, whom he married April 30, 1959; his son, William L. Byerly, of Dayton; his daughter, Abby S. Byerly, of Glenshaw; grandchildren, Nicholas W. Byerly and wife Alyssa and Erica D. Frederick and husband Ben; and great-grandchildren, Liam Byerly, Kamryn Frederick, and Jensen Byerly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James H. Byerly; sisters, Dorothy Hoover, Betty Brumbaugh and Kay J. Byerly; and a half-sister, Velma Anthony.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Dayton United Methodist Church 105 E. Church St., Dayton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday at Dayton United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason McQueen officiating.
Military honors will be presented after the service by the American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will be in Emory Chapel Cemetery in Wayne Township.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bud’s honor to Dayton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 336, Dayton, PA 16222.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc. For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bud’s family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.