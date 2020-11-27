Clair G. Piper

Clair “Chunky” Garvin Piper, 63, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born in 1957 to Clair L. and Maxine Faye Bennett Piper. He graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1977, and continued on to receive a degree in electrical construction from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Clair married his best friend and love, Loretta Marie Nocco, on May 7, 1983, and had three children.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta, and three children, Daniel Clair Piper (Mary), Indiana; David Louis Piper (friend, Katie), Pittsburgh; and Dana Marie Piper (fiance, Peter Short), Beaumont, Texas; his siblings, Dennis E. Piper (Betsy), Nashville, Tenn.; Michele L. Blattenberger (Barry), Black Lick; and Brian M. Piper (Lisa), Homer City; his sister-in-law, Carol Black (Len); brothers-in-law, Ron Nocco (Misty) and Robert Nocco (Donna); his nieces, Stacy Marshall, Brittney Thomas, Chelsey Piper, Kayla Dusack, Courtnie Piper, Anna Nocco and Maya Nocco; nephews, Jason Dean (Amber), Barry Blattenberger (Toni), River Hone and Giuseppe Nocco; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Skip Nocco.
Chunky retired from CKE/Dean Technology after 35 years and recently was a driver for Delaney Auto Group. He was a life member of the Indiana Optimist Club and was known for his many years of service in promoting bringing out the best in kids.
He was a loving husband and devoted father to his children. He never missed a game through all their years in baseball, soccer, football, softball and volleyball. He was a Steelers season ticket holder, avid Pirates and Penn State fan and a dedicated 5:30 a.m. patron of the Zink Fitness Center. He was also a faithful fan of the IUP basketball and volleyball teams.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, VFW golf league, and a Civil War enthusiast. His other interests included going to Twisted Trivia, meeting up with his Friday morning breakfast group and enjoying an array of diverse concerts and music events.
Visitation will be held at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home in Indiana on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. A private funeral will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tedd Cogar at Zion Lutheran Church.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Indiana Optimist Club, Attn: Crimson WMG, 437 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA, 15701.