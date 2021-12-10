Clair J. Bishop, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the home of his son.
He was born April 20, 1943, to Howard and Martha (Armstrong) Bishop in Punxsutawney.
Clair was an active member of Countryside Baptist Church. He was very strong in his faith.
Clair taught Sunday School, led nursing home ministries and visited people to invite them to church and officiated the Memorial Day services at Pine Church.
He enjoyed playing his harmonica and dulcimer. Clair was gifted in crafting the dulcimer instrument and wooden spoons for himself but also for many others.
He was a very giving individual. He worked 50 years in the natural gas industry. He worked with Fairman Drilling, Goal Drilling, and retired with Range Resources. Clair enjoyed his work, spending time outdoors, crafting items, visiting people and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter, John C. Bishop and wife Jan, DuBois; Nancy Beth Bishop, Valier; and Russell L. “Russ” Bishop and wife Jackie, Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Ryan Fulton and wife Courtney, Anna C. Bishop and Nathan P. Bishop; two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Rees Fulton; a brother, Warren L. Bishop, Punxsutawney; a sister-in-law, Janice Bishop, Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Fidella A. (Pifer) Bishop, on Aug. 26, 2012; a grandchild, Carlee Fulton; an infant sister; a brother, Dale Bishop; and sister-in-law Ellen Bishop.
Friends will be received Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. Friends will also be received Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Graveside services will follow at Pine Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
Memorial donations may be made to Countryside Baptist Church, PO Box 422, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
To share a memory, visit, www.mccabewaldronfh.com.