Clair “Jack” E. Waltermire, 83, of Clymer, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
Family and friends will be received today from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. In accordance with CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Be prepared to wait outside and dress for the weather. Masks are to be worn, and please practice social distancing.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Bob White. Military honors will be observed by U.S. Navy members and the Clymer American Legion Post. Interment will be at the Laurel Swamp Cemetery in Heilwood.
You may forward memorial contributions to: Disabled American Veterans at P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.