Clair “Jack” E. Waltermire, 83, of Clymer, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The son of Harry J. and Edna Mae (Dick) Waltermire, he was born on Dec. 6, 1937, in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County.
Jack married the former Virginia L. McCombs, on Aug. 31, 1963, and they shared over 57 years of marriage together.
He was a hard worker, who worked for 14 years in the steel mills in Ohio before moving back to the family farm. He was then employed in the deep coal mines in Pennsylvania for 14 years. Jack was a proud member of the UMWA.
Jack was an avid hunter. He especially enjoyed hunting with his nephews. He thoroughly loved spending time with his granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, of Clymer; his daughter, Sonia Boring and husband Jamey, of Clymer; his granddaughter, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric; his great-grandchildren, Brionna, Blake and Alessa; his siblings, Donna Good and husband LeRoy, of Clymer, and George Waltermire and wife Vivian, of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his nine siblings, Iona, Emily Jean, Blaine, Richard, Kenneth and Edwin Waltermire, Hazel Marie Keith, Betty Lockard and Mary Chytry.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. In accordance with CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at a time. Be prepared to wait outside and dress for the weather. Masks are to be worn, and please practice social distancing.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Bob White. Military honors will be observed by U.S. Navy members and the Clymer American Legion Post. Interment will be at the Laurel Swamp Cemetery in Heilwood.
You may forward memorial contributions to: Disabled American Veterans at P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Jack’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.