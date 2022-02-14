Clair L. Ruffner Jr.

Clair Leslie Ruffner Jr., 86, a proud resident of Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, surrounded by his family after a brief illness at Magee Hospital.
One of six children of Clair Sr. and Dorothy (Cunningham) Ruffner, he grew up in the same hollow where he would live his entire life.
Clair was a 1954 graduate of Indiana Senior High School where he cherished his relationships with his “classmates” and where he met the absolute love of his life, Donna Mae Elgin.
The two were married on June 8, 1957, his 22nd birthday.
Clair, along with his brother Floyd and his father, started C.L. Ruffner and Sons, an excavating company in the gas and oil field.
He became the sole owner after the passing of his father and brother and retired in 1995 after 45 years of dedication to his work and his employees.
He was a hard worker in everything that he did and could operate a piece of equipment better than anyone you would ever meet! Clair held his private pilot’s license, was a member of the Indiana Flying Club for many years and was a partner in a J3 Cub.
Clair was a proud member of Graystone Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years where he previously served as an elder.
Clair loved to travel. Clair and Donna traveled everywhere in his Class A motorhome he was so proud of.
They loved to go to Myrtle Beach in June with the Armagh Bunch and traveling to Florida in the winter where they eventually became seasonal residents of the Mount Olive Shores community.
Clair was proud of the life he built in both Indiana and Polk City, Fla. He was a great fan of Jimmy Stewart.
Clair loved every moment of his life with Donna and together they had three children, Clair (Tip) Ruffner, married to Diane (Mears); Vickie Enciso, married to Anthony; and Kim Ruffner. He adored his grandchildren, Toni Conrad (Kevin), Traci Dindinger (AJ), Nick Ruffner (Zoleanne), Teri Byerly (Matt), Kellie Santini (Joe), Karlee Kukura (Steven) and John Henigin; but his greatest pride and joy came from being a special Pappy Pap and P-Pop to his 12 great-grandchildren, Christian, Claire and Carter Ruffner; Brooks Conrad; Marcella Dindinger; Mackenzie Kukura; Logan, Austen and Crew Byerly; Quinn and Graham Santini; and Kendall Conrad, an angel in heaven.
Also surviving Clair are his sisters, Donna (Ron) Reefer and Shirley Shearer; and his brother-in-law, Tom Elgin (Barbara).
Waiting for him in heaven were his parents, Clair and Dorothy Ruffner; siblings, Ruth (Morrell) Deabenderfer, Helen (Bob) Williams and Floyd (Barbara) Ruffner; and in-laws, Pansy and Wilmont Elgin, Darl (Joyce) Elgin and Lois Elgin.
Clair lived and loved big. He always had time for a story. He was generous and kind. He loved to play on his iPad and look on Facebook.
He loved to go out to eat and to people watch. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Additional visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of Clair’s funeral service with the Rev. Robert Sparr officiating.
As a request of the family, masks or face coverings will be required. Interment will be made in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone — invite them to dinner, call them up for a chat, two things Clair loved. Memorial donations may be made to Graystone Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.