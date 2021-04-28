Clara B. Graham Savage

Clara B. (Howard) Graham Savage, 95, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Maple Valley Personal Care Home, Indiana.
The daughter of George S. and Fannie (Kelly) Howard, she was born Nov. 12, 1925, in Black Lick Township, Indiana County.
Clara graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1943 and worked at Ocenco Inc. for 17 years, retiring in 1992.
She was a member of The United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, where she was a Deacon.
Clara enjoyed traveling, square dancing, bowling, sewing, puzzles and gardening. She also enjoyed cooking and having family dinners.
Surviving are five children, Twyla Mundy (Wayne), of Kenai, Alaska; Karen Ruda (Steve), of Latrobe; John Thomas Graham, of Buffalo, Wyo.; Lou Ann Bailey Porter (Gerald Blankenship), of Blairsville; and Scott Graham (Irene), of Blairsville; 11 grandchildren, Matthew Mundy (Stephanie), Andrew Mundy (Rachel), Nathan Mundy, Marcie Runnells (Nick), Thomas Porter (Bethany), Ian Bailey, Joshua Bailey, Daniel Porter (Kat), Paul Porter (Whitney), Zachary Graham (Stephanie) and Tyler Graham (Penny); 15 great-grandchildren, Kenna, Jack, Max and Ronin Mundy, Casey and Johnathan Runnells, Jamie Porter, David and Graham Bailey, Alex and Oscar Porter, Rowan, Maisie, Abel and Olivia Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clara was the last surviving sibling of the Howard family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, George S. Graham, in 1984; her second husband, Thomas Savage, in 2005; two sons-in-law, Verne Bailey in 2001 and Douglas Porter in 2010; eight siblings, Ethel Davison, Velma Howard, Wilbur Howard, Frank Howard, LeRoy Howard, Grace Weinell, Hazel Reed and Twila Dunlap.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in The United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Clara’s caregivers, Renae, Dianna, Michelle and Brenda and the staff at Maple Valley PCH Inc. for their care.
Masks, face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed in the funeral home.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.