Clara E. “Libby” Griffiths (nee Nesbitt) passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the age of 85, in Naples, Fla.
Libby was born in Indiana on Feb. 29, 1936, to Harold and Britta (nee Postlewaite) Nesbitt.
Libby was the beloved wife of Paul R. Griffiths for 63 years. He preceded her in death by less than one month. She was the loving mother of John, Janice and Tom (Ronda) Griffiths; cherished grandmother of Damien Griffiths, Nina Crawford, Felicia Renz, Sarah (Nate) Borowitz and Chad (Stephanie) Griffiths; treasured great-grandmother of Amelia, Ruby and Stella; and dear sister of Britta (Mac) Blair and the late James (Gracie) Nesbitt.
Libby was a proud graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She met the love of her life, Paul, and eventually relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio. Libby lovingly worked as a registered nurse in various hospitals and practices, caring mainly for infants and newborns. She and Paul welcomed more than 30 foster babies into their home over the years through her work with Children’s Home of Cincinnati.
Libby was an accomplished pianist, loved flowers and enjoyed travel in her retirement years.
Though she will be missed tremendously, we have faith that Libby and Paul are celebrating a joyful reunion in Heaven.
Funeral services are to be held privately for Libby’s family. The Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home of Cincinnati is honored to serve the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com.