Clara K. Molnar

Clara Kathryn (Vingin) Molnar, 86, of Indiana, formerly of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Moorehead Manor, Indiana.
The daughter of Stanley W. and Josephine (Dedo) Vingin, she was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Penn Township, Allegheny County.
Prior to moving to Blairsville in 1960, she worked as a secretary for U.S. Steel Research Lab in Monroeville.
She also worked for Pyle Appliance, Blairsville, for 10 years from 1975- 1985.
Surviving are a son, Gregory P. Molnar (Margie), of Greensburg; a daughter, Theresa E. Molnar, of Egan, Minn.; three grandchildren, Stephanie K. Goga (Jake), Alexandra D. Molnar and Sarah E. Molnar; two great-grandchildren, Bowen and Matthew; a brother, Edward S. Vingin, of Latrobe; and a sister, Dorothy A. Sacek, of Plum Borough.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph P. Molnar, on Feb. 24, 2003; a brother, William E. Vingin; and a sister, Roselia Pollick.
A private visitation and funeral service with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating will be held at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
