Clara 'Peas' L. Leamer

Clara “Peas” Louise (Michaels) Leamer, 98, of Cookport, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
Peas was born on June 12, 1923, in Emeigh, to Norman and Dolly (Plouse) Michaels.
She was always proud to be a coal miner’s daughter and a farmer’s wife.
She spent her early years growing up in the areas of Emeigh and Westover.
She married Elmer J. Leamer on Dec. 30, 1940, in Cumberland, Md. They spent 58 years together until his death in 1999.
In their early years together, they lived on the farm of J. Dale Marshall in Beyer.
Along with farming, they also had a milk route. Peas would drive the truck while Elmer would load the milk cans at each farm for their trip to the Kittanning milk plant.
During the war, they lived in Cleveland, Ohio, where Elmer worked building airplane parts at The Martin Company.
Together they purchased a dairy farm near Cookport in 1945 where they would raise their family.
Peas was proud to be one of the first custodians hired at the newly constructed Purchase Line High School in 1957 where she would continue to work until the birth of their third son, Ronald.
During the 1970s and ‘80s she did housework for several families in the Clymer and Indiana areas.
Peas would be more than happy to tell you that one of her proudest moments was winning first place at the inaugural Powder Puff Tractor Pull at the Cookport Fair.
During their retirement years, Peas and Elmer spent several winters in the warmer weather of Arizona and California.
Peas always said she didn’t enjoy cooking, but always enjoyed cleaning.
In her later years, she enjoyed sewing sequined calendars to give as Christmas presents and won ribbons at the Cookport Fair for her quality of work.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Clymer.
Peas was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Guy, Walter, Robert, John, Cloyd “Bud” and Norman “June” Jr.; and sisters, Gwendolyn, Margaret “Maggie” Godfrey, Arnetta “Net” Boulware, Janet “Mary” Cassidy, Betty Roland and Barbara Buterbaugh.
Peas is survived by her sons, William (Dora) Leamer and Thomas (Dawn) Leamer, both of Commodore, and Ronald (partner Jon Hess) Leamer, of Phoenix, Ariz.; her grandchildren, Bill, Dan, Thomas (Mary Ann) Leamer, Stacey (Denny) Sullivan, Kasey (Dave) Suchar and Rebecca Miller; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Vivian Michaels; brother-in-law, Martin Buterbaugh; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful for the special help given by Lacey Kershishnik, Virginia McCoy and Belinda Lloyd and would like to thank the VNA Hospice care nurses and assistants.
