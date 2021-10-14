Clara R. Nelson

Clara Ruth Nelson, 94, of Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Moorehead Place, Indiana.
Born Dec. 18, 1926, in Sagamore, she was the daughter of Edward Harrison Boyer and Sara (Ferguson) Boyer. She was married to William Ronald Nelson for 49 years.
Ruth enjoyed camping, sewing, reading and scrapbooks. She loved to spend time with her family as well as her church family and had a very strong faith in the Lord.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Indiana. Ruth also served as a hospice volunteer for more than 18 years in Indiana.
Ruth will be missed by her children, William R. Nelson and wife Cindy (Heaton), of Gettysburg, formerly of Lexington, Ky.; Richard D. Nelson and wife Cheryl (Sanders), of Princeton, W.Va., formerly of Suffolk, Va.; and Patricia Jeanne Thornberg Decker, of Cleveland, Ga. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Jeffrey Nelson, of Gettysburg; Kristin (Nelson) Russo and husband Scott, of Gettysburg; Miles Nelson and wife Ashley, of Barboursville, Va.; Stina (Nelson) Tayloe and husband Mark, of Suffolk, Va.; Lt. Col. Rick Thornberg, currently stationed in Honduras; Sarah Thornberg, of Cleveland, Ga.; and Stephen Thornberg, of Lincoln, Del.; and great-grandchildren, Sadie, Elizabeth, Maddelyn, Barrett, Chloe, Keyara, Jocelyn, Brandon, Isabel, Ashe, Cali, Phoebe and Phynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Friends will be received Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. A funeral service will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Kephart officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
