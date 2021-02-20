Clarence “Hap” Cornish, 93, of Kittanning, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at The Fountains at Indiana assisted living facility in Indiana.
He was born March 21, 1927, in Kittanning Township to Clarence Lee Cornish and wife Kathryn (Blose) Cornish.
He married Dorothy E. Shaffer on Oct. 2, 1948. Mr. Cornish retired from West Penn Power Co. after 38 years of service. He had worked for Penn Lines Service, and later was self-employed with a small backhoe. He was a member of the Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Kittanning. Mr. Cornish was a member of the Masonic Lodge #244 in Kittanning, Coudersport Consistory, and was a former school director for the Elderton Joint School. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, camping, classic cars and was a former member of the Keystone Cruisers Car Club.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Cornish; one daughter, Barbara Kimmell and husband Alfred; two sons, Rodger Cornish and wife Betty and David Cornish, and companion Charlotte Wells; one sister, Glesson Fishel; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Van Allen Cornish, and two sisters, Louella McCullough and Mayselle Schall.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pa.
Guests attending the viewing and service for Mr. Cornish are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC/state health department health and safety protocols.
For more information or to express condolences the family, visit www.snyder crissman.com.