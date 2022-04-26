Clarence “Dick” Dixson, 91, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home.
A son of Edward and Edna Thompson Dixson, he was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Creekside but was a resident of Indiana since his marriage to Joanne Barry in 1955.
Clarence graduated from Indiana Area High School in 1949. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 and spent two years in Korea as a cryptographer.
He earned the following awards/medals: United Nations Service medal, National Defense Service medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and Korean Service medals with two bronze service stars.
Upon returning from Korea, Clarence worked in construction and became an “artist” as a plasterer. In 1965, he was hired by the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier but continued honing his skills as a plasterer part time for many years.
He retired after 31 years from the post office but not before making many, many long-lasting acquaintances and good friends. No matter where he went, someone was always waving a hand in greeting or stopping to have a friendly chat.
Clarence was an avid sportsman and belonged to a number of sporting clubs. He spent many evenings at the bowling alley, in the woods hunting with his nephews and grandsons or fishing with whatever friend or family member wanted to get in a boat or wade in a creek with a fishing pole.
Most notably, Clarence (or “Dixie” to his horseshoe-pitching buddies) was an accomplished horseshoe-pitching competitor. He began throwing shoes as a boy in Creekside and did not stop until he was in his mid-80s.
Dixie’s basement is full of trophies and plaques, with his most notable award being when he won the first-place trophy in his class at a world tournament in 2008 in Springfield, Ill. He was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
When Clarence “Dick” and Joanne retired, they enjoyed traveling. They purchased a motor home and traveled throughout the 48 contiguous states. They also traveled to the horseshoe tournaments where Dick competed in many local, state and national horseshoe-pitching competitions.
He, along with his wife of 66 years, devoted their lives unselfishly to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, actively following and supporting all activities they chose to pursue.
Dick will always be remembered for his unconditional love, camaraderie, great sense of humor and generosity. He had that way of patting folks on the back that made them feel very special.
Dick is survived by three children: Debra Bothel and significant other Neil Hodge, of Cleveland, Ohio; Rhonda Warren and husband Edward, of Home; and Suzanne Porreca and husband Wayne, of Leesburg, Va.; six grandchildren: Shannon Bothel Dishong, Ken Warren, Christopher Warren, Megan Buggy White, Ashley Warren Ackerson and Matthew Porreca; four great-grandchildren: Maren and Madelyn Warren and Landen and Lennon Ackerson, with great-grandchild No. 5, Beckam White, due to arrive any day; and two beloved nephews, Kenny and Garry Dixson, sons of deceased brother Ronald.
In addition, Dick has numerous loving nieces and nephews who adored him, and he, in turn, cherished each of them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Barry Dixson; his son, Jeff Dixson; three siblings: Ronald Dixson, Martha Sanders and Dorothy Bonacci; and nephew, Tom Dixson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to VNA/Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
