Clarence E. “Buck” Stiles Sr., 83, of Armagh, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 22, 1939, in Cramer, the son of William and Louella (Ressler) Stiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian (Schilling) Stiles; sister Shirley Frazier and her husband, Harry; infant brother William; and grandson-in-law Jay Schnader.
He is survived by his children, William “Bill” Stiles, of Vintondale; Clarence “Bud” Stiles Jr. and wife Lacey (Carns), of Armagh; Penny Rager and husband Scott, of Hagerstown, Md.; and Gary Stiles and wife Diane (Rudnik), of Seward; his grandchildren, Billy Stiles (Rex Hays), Holly Schnader, Casey Hebert (Joe), Caitlin Trabert (Cody), Lorynn Stiles and Miranda Stiles; great-grandchildren Savannah, Kendall and Logan Schnader, and Parker Trabert; his sister, Nancy Lindsey and husband Lyle; and brother Charles Stiles and wife Gloria.
Buck enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, feeding his fish at the pond, outdoor activities and shooting the bull. He also enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his dog, Janie. Buck was a retired employee of Bethlehem Steel Corp., Johnstown Works, a former East Wheatfield Township supervisor for more than 20 years, a former United School Board member and a member of Sandy Bottom Sportsman Club.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Dave Conley officiating. Interment will occur at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sandy Bottom Sportsmen’s Club, Kids Fishing Day, PO Box 16, Seward, PA 15954.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
