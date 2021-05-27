The Rev. Clarence Edward Mayhle, 84, of Commodore, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Edward and Garnet Mae Coleman Mayhle, he was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Smithton.
The Rev. Mayhle had been a pastor in the Wesleyan Methodist Allegheny Connection since 1960. Prior to his retirement on Aug. 18, 2020, he had served eight different churches, including his last church, Cabin Run Wesleyan Methodist Church in Keyser, W.Va. Throughout his career, he served over a year in the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean and for a few years he was a missionary to Romania. The Rev. Mayhle loved people and he loved to sing.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Roseanna Stonebraker Mayhle, of Commodore; three children, Rachel Mayhle-Leavitt, of Titusville, John Mayhle, of Commodore, and Paul Wesley, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and five grandchildren, John Mayhle, Casey Mayhle, Jessey Mayhle, Billy Mayhle and Andrew See.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Mayhle; sister-in-law Olive Holt and her husband, Jerry; and a brother-in-law, David Stonebraker and his wife, Ruby.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, with Pastor David Blowers and Pastor Steve Kunselman officiating. Interment will be in the Oliver Family Cemetery in Clymer.
Due to health concerns, all CDC guidelines will be followed.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.