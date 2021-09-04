Clarence LeeRoy Vatter, 90, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Born Feb. 23, 1931, he was the son of William Vatter and Rheta Wolfe Vatter Lucas.
LeeRoy was employed with McCreary Tire and Rubber and later with the Army Corps of Engineers as a river lock operator. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving as a corpsman during the Korean conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Schrader) Vatter; children, Colleen, of Indiana, Lee and wife Sherily, of the Philippines, Paul and wife Wanda, of Indiana, Rheta, of Blairsville, and Rebecca and husband Robert Dawson, of Reston, Va.
He is survived by seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers William, Joseph and James.
Beginning in 1969, LeeRoy taught hunter-trapper education and completed 50 years in 2019.
He was the recipient of the first Evergreen Conservancy Award in 2012. He worked tirelessly for conservation and our national resources throughout his life.
He enjoyed working with Envirothon, a program for high schools. He also worked with sportsmen’s clubs, Trout Unlimited and other programs.
A special thank you to Keeper of the Flame for the compassionate care and loving kindness toward LeeRoy and our family.
Memorial contributions in LeeRoy’s memory may be made to Evergreen Conservancy, Hunter’s Safety Program or to your local high school’s environmental programs.
All services will be private. The Vatter family is being served by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana.
