Clarence LeRoy “Lee” Shupe, 76, Homer City, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.
Born May 16, 1944, in Indiana, he was a son of Clarence and Emma (McCausland) Shupe.
Lee was employed many years as a coal miner for various companies, the last being Consol.
Lee had an outgoing personality, which made him numerous friends. When not working, he enjoyed working on vehicles. Lee always placed his family first and was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
Surviving are his wife, Karol Anne (Strother) Shupe, whom he wed Oct. 7, 1966; children Tom (Tasha) Shupe; Tracey Renwick and her significant other, Keith Kimmel; Lisa (Tim) Shaffer; and Kerri Shupe; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Roger and his significant other, Glenda; Doug; Kenny; George; Dwaine (Christine); and Tony; sisters Louise (Lee) Hutton and Kathy Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Lee in death were his parents; great-grandson Hunter Lee; and brothers Johnny, Bill and Fred.
Funeral arrangements will be private and under the supervision of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.