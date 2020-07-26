Clarence M. “Tank” Thomas, 82, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. today at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, where a funeral service by Pastor Jeffrey Shock will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. In accordance with current state guidelines, masks are required.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Clarence’s name to a charity of your choice.