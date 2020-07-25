Clarence M. “Tank” Thomas, 82, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
He was born June 26, 1938, in Latrobe, a son of William Thomas and Eleanor (Queer) Fetter.
Clarence was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. He retired from Westinghouse. He was a member of the BPOE No. 406, Blairsville, and Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275, Latrobe.
Tank loved all kinds of sports and used to run many softball leagues in Latrobe.
He is survived by his children: Debra Bowser and husband Gary, of Curwensville; Brenda Beisner, of Leonardtown, Md.; Dan Bell and wife Sharon, of Homer City; Robert Bell, of Lucernemines; and Patricia Kattera and husband Ken, of Greensburg; his grandchildren: KayLee Morrill and husband Brandon, Leechburg; Stacey Leger and husband Chad, of McIntyre; Robert Bell Jr. and wife Kristin, of Homer City; Tim Bell, of Lucernemines; and Dan Bell Jr., of Indiana; his great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kyleigh, Mason, Alaina, Cody, Jocelyn and Chase; many nieces and nephews; his first wife, Juanita Thomas; and his sisters, Bonnie Goldberg, of Latrobe, and Marilyn Blew, of Latrobe.
Tank was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas and Eleanor (Queer) Fetter; his wife, Mary Ann (Mikeska) Bell Thomas, in April 2020; and his sister, Evelyn Urzik.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, where a funeral service by Pastor Jeffrey Shock will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
In accordance with current state guidelines, masks are required.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Clarence’s name to a charity of your choice.