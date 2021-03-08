Clarence “Moe” Newlin Sr., 80, Penn Run, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Fla.
Born June 11, 1940, in Kenwood, he was the son of William and Elizabeth (Adams) Newlin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Nancy Edith (Lute) Newlin, who died July 22, 2015.
He is survived by children, Oley (Darrel) Walters, Ohio, Audrey (Michael) Kendra, Florida, Christopher Newlin, Penn Run, Beverly (James) Lohr, Penn Run, Clarence Newlin Jr. (Cathy Wellings), Penn Run, and Wendy (Jason) Miller, Altoona; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Clarence worked many years as the owner of Moe’s Auto Sales & Repair and Salvage Yard. He was a former member of Cherryhill Township Fire Company, where he served as a fire police member.
Due to current health concerns, all services will be private for the Newlin family. Interment will take place in Manor Cemetery. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.